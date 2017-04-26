With this win, the Davao Region remains undefeated and closes out the elimination round with a 3-0 slate while Cagayan Valley falls to 0-3

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Davao Region’s (Region XI) defense and outside shooting proved to be too much to handle for Cagayan Valley (Region II) as they continue their dominance in the group stages of the Palarong Pambansa secondary basketball boys, clobbering Region II, 90-72, to clinch a quarterfinals berth on Wednesday, April 26.

“Since my players are small, we emphasized on our outside shooting and our full court pressure,” Region XI Coach Nestor Sorrosa pointed out after the game.

“Kahit bata ang mga players ko, kayang kaya nila makisabay sa mga big and tall na kalaban,” he added. (Even though my players are young, they can match the play of the big and tall opponents.)

After the Davao Region Athletics Association (DAVRAA) built a large lead midway into the 2nd, Carlo Bringas spearheaded the Cagayan Valley Regional Athletic Association's (CAVRAA) response of 8 straight points to enter the break behind only by three, 34-37.

CAVRAA started moving the ball in the 3rd quarter as Ghirome Bayani dished out flashy passes to push Region II into the lead after an 11-0 run.

DAVRAA utilized a 21-2 scoring run at the end of the 3rd to blow the game wide open, outscoring CAVRAA 34-16 in the quarter. The 20-point lead of DAVRAA was enough to keep CAVRAA off bay in the game’s final canto as Region II made another 8-0 run in the fourth.

DAVRAA took advantage of the mistakes of CAVRAA in the game’s final moments, unleashing a 16-7 scoring spree in the last 3 minutes.

Region XI’s defenders hounded the Region II guards the entire game, resulting into several turnovers which jumpstarted the offense of DAVRAA.

Every time CAVRAA would start a run, DAVRAA answered with a three, nailing 11 three-point shots for the game.

Ranzuel Corpuz scored a game-high 28 points for CAVRAA, with followed by Bringas with 15.

Aljay Alloso led the way for Regoin XI as he scored a team-high 20 points, with 12 of those coming from beyond the arc. His backcourt tandem Kalen Axel Doromal chipped in another 11 markers for Region XI.

“Now that we’re 3-0, we have become more confident and more motivated entering the quarterfinal rounds,” Doromal said.

He added: "Maganda yung mindset ng team namin dahil sa magandang coaching na ginagawa ni coach." (The team had the right mindset entering the game because coach did a great job.)

With this win, DAVRAA remains undefeated and closes out the elimination round with a 3-0 slate while CAVRAA falls to 0-3. – Rappler.com

DAVRAA 90 – Alloso 20, Manlimos 12, Doromal 11, Paquibot 9, Angeles 9, Solivel 8, Amora 7, Reyes 7, Cuajao 4, Barrientos 2

CAVRAA 72 – Corpuz 28, Bringas 15, Reyes 14, Bayani 6, Cabacungan 4, Soriano 4, Balisi 1

