The National Capital Region continues to pad its lead for the overall championship title as they added 12 gold medals in the official third day of competition of the 60th Palarong Pambansa 2017

ANTIQUE, Philippines – The National Capital Regional Athletics Association (NCRAA) secondary football team advanced to the quarterfinal round after blowing by their foes in the group stage of the 2017 Palarong Pambansa on Wednesday, April 26.

The defending champions had a masterful climb to the quarters that included a 17-0 manhandling of the Central Luzon Regional Athletic Association and a 1-1 draw against the Negros Island Regional Athletic Association.

They secured the playoffs spot Wednesday afternoon after defeating the Northern Mindanao Regional Athletic Association (NMRAA), 4-2, at the University of Antique football pitch in the municipality of Sibalom, Antique.

Finding the back of the net for NCRAA are Keith Absalom, Karl Matthew Bugalong, Fidel Tacardon and Shanden Vergara.

The team manned by 9 players from Claret School and reinforced by Far Eastern University and La Salle finished the elimination round with 7 points after winning two of their games and drawing one.

Overall medal tally

The NCRAA continues to pad its lead for the overall championship title as they added 12 gold medals in the official third day of competition of the 60th Palarong Pambansa 2017.

NCRAA now has a total medal count of 59 gold medals, 32 silvers and 25 bronze medals.

Of the 12 gilts, 8 came from swimming, 6 of which in record fashion while the rest of its medals came from athletics.

Host region Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) continues to stay in second place with a medal tally of 17-11-17, while Southern Tagalog Calabarzon Athletic Association (STCAA) finally improved to third place with 12-27-27 after a slow start in this annual multi-sporting event.

Currently completing the top 5 are Cordillera Administrative Regional Athletics Association (CARAA) with 10-8-7 and SOCCSKSARGEN Regional Athletics Association (SRAA) with 9-15-14. – Rappler.com