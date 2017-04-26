Bela Louise Magtibay, 12, breaks an almost 20-year-old record put in place by Jenny Guerrero in the 1998 Palarong Pambansa in Negros Occidental

ANTIQUE, Philippines – The perennial champions, the National Capital Region (NCR), broke 6 additional records and bagged 8 gold medals on the second day of swimming tournaments on Wednesday, April 26, at the Palarong Pambansa 2017.

The NCR representatives dominated events in the 200-meter individual medley for elementary girls, and 100-meter freestyle secondary boys.

Furthermore, 17-year-old phenom Sacho Maurice Ilustre took the gold in the 100-meter freestyle boys, adding to an already stacked resume bearing 7-gold medal victories in last year’s national games.

Apart from these accolades, the kids donning blue and gold have conquered Palaro records of old.

Bela Louise Magtibay, 12, broke an almost 20-year-old record put in place by Jenny Guerrero in the 1998 Palarong Pambansa in Negros Occidental. Magtibay posted a finals time of 2:47.48 for 200-meter breaststroke, passing Guerrero’s 2:48.00 by a fraction of a second.

“My main motivation was to break the record,” Magtibay told Rappler. “Since last year, that’s what I’ve been training and preparing for. I was really driven to pass (the record).”

Ilustre, for his part, broke the record of an unlikely competitor: himself. The NCR representative outperformed his finals time in last year’s Palaro games of 54.15, finishing at 52.97 seconds earlier Wednesday.

The other records the squad broken were for the 400-meter medley relay for girls, 400-meter medley for secondary boys, and 100-meter freestyle Secondary Girls. – Rappler.com

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2017 stories by campus journalists