Palarong Pambansa 2017 wRap for Wednesday, April 26
ANTIQUE, Philippines – Here are the top stories from Palarong Pambansa 2017:
-
From Kidapawan to Antique, Palaro boxer’s parents drive via tricycle
-
The National Capital Region leads the medal tally for the third day of Palarong Pambansa 2017
- Influx of visitors in Antique brings heavy traffic
– Rappler.com
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Writer/ Associate Producer
|
Raisa Serafica
Brent Guiao
|
Editor
|
Exxon Ruebe