ANTIQUE, Philippines – Competitions at the 60th Palarong Pambansa heat up as intense as the summer weather. The National Capital Region (NCR) still dominates the medal tally with 59 golds, followed by Western Visayas with 17.

Western Visayas Basketball team won against Central Luzon in a hotly-contested game but the victory was marred by an after the buzzer injury sustained by Ryan Calama-an.

Another demonstration sport, dancesports, debuted at the EBJ Gymnasium. The event filled-up the seats up to the rafters as most of its competitors came from the host province.

Here are some of the highlights from the competitions on Day 3.

