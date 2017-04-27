IN PHOTOS: Palarong Pambansa 2017 highlights on Wednesday, April 26
NCR still dominates the medal tally with 59 golds, followed by Western Visayas with 17
Published 12:11 PM, April 27, 2017
Updated 12:11 PM, April 27, 2017
THIRST QUENCHER. A football athlete from EVRAA drinks straight from a water container during their match against Northen Mindanao. Photo by Bea Mae Punongbayan/ Rappler
ANTIQUE, Philippines – Competitions at the 60th Palarong Pambansa heat up as intense as the summer weather. The National Capital Region (NCR) still dominates the medal tally with 59 golds, followed by Western Visayas with 17.
Western Visayas Basketball team won against Central Luzon in a hotly-contested game but the victory was marred by an after the buzzer injury sustained by Ryan Calama-an.
Another demonstration sport, dancesports, debuted at the EBJ Gymnasium. The event filled-up the seats up to the rafters as most of its competitors came from the host province.
Here are some of the highlights from the competitions on Day 3.
UP TO THE RAFTERS. Dancesports enthusiasts wait for the competitions to begin at the EBJ Gymnasium. Photo by Jonn Aaron Metierre/Rappler
FINESSE. Joegen Morillo of Belison National School competes in the dance sport competition, a demonstration sport at the Palarong Pambansa 2017. Photo by Andrea Pefianco/Rappler
OUCH. Medical team carry Western Visayas cager Ryan Calama-an after injuring his ankle in a game they won against Central Luzon. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
SECURED. Members of the Antique Police watch a basketball game between Western Visayas and Central Luzon at the Binirayan Sports Complex. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
BATTLE SCAR. The prize you have to pay to reach the top. Photo by Andrea Pefianco/Rappler
SMILE. Region XII arnis players huddle around one another for a snapshot. Photo by Regine Villafuerte/Rappler
A GIRL THING. A coach checks the head of one of her athlete for hygiene during a break. Photo by Trisha Mae Arias/Rappler
CONVENIENCE STORE. Enterprising vendors take advantage of the gap on the wall at the back of the Binirayan Sports Complex. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
