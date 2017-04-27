Criz Russu Laurente comes from a family of boxers and has continued their tradition of winning Palaro gold

ANTIQUE, Philippines (UPDATED) – Amidst the large crowd gathered in the EBJ Freedom Park, a certain voice stood out as the bout between Central Visayas and Western Visayas was underway.

“Siya ang musunod nga Manny Pacquiao,” shouted the random spectator in Bisaya, a native language spoken in most parts of Visayas and Mindanao, during the fight.

“He’s the future Manny Pacquiao,” is the translation to that phrase the spectator said, in reference to Criz Russu Laurente.

The fight was intense as both boxers displayed competency but the lean Region 12 representative—with his combination of good footwork and speed—naturally stood out.

After 3 rounds of boxing, the judges concluded a unanimous decision in favor of the athlete in red uniform to advance in the semi-finals of the Palarong Pambansa 2017 boxing tournament.

A family that boxes together, stays together

For years, the boxing ring in the Palarong Pambansa has been dominated by a familiar surname and Criz, with all eyes focused on him, is the latest one to carry that.

“My two older brothers were Palaro boxers before,” said Criz, who is the brother of Asia’s best junior boxer Criztian Pitt. “My dad is a trainer and my mom is a boxing referee. I’m raised in a family where boxing is a lifestyle.”

Criz already started training with his brothers when he was in Grade 2. He had his first competition in 2011 but surprisingly lost while his brothers were snatching medals and winning tournaments.

“It was my very first match and I lost. After that, I told myself I needed to win. It wasn’t just a desire. Instead, it was a need since my older brothers were champions,” said the General Santos-based athlete Laurente.

(READ: PH boxer Criztian Laurente named best junior boxer in Asia)

It didn’t take long as Laurente started making a name for himself, as the boxer clinched his first Batang Pinoy gold medal in 2013 with an injured left arm.

“Before the finals match, I already couldn’t raise my entire left arm. I thought I wouldn’t be able to box anymore,” said Laurente.

Unexpectedly, Laurente ended the match as a gold medalist.

“It was painful but I pushed myself to fight. Now, I have a total of 4 Batang Pinoy gold medals,” Laurente said.

Even at a young age, Laurente already knows boxing by heart as he is keen on focusing not just in building his stamina and strength but increasing his instinct and intellect as well.

“During that fight in 2013, I outsmarted my opponent and I think that’s one thing I want to master as a boxer,” shared Laurente who adores Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko. “Boxing is an intellectual sport. Strength is not enough.”

At 15 years old, he already received an invitation to compete in the Philippine team and join his two other siblings in representing the country.

“I was asked to join the team this year only. I’m happy that I was able to make it since my brothers are also there,” said Laurente.

The pressure may be ever-present but Laurente takes it in a positive note. “I love my kuyas (older brothers) and I’m inspired by their achievements. I want to be like them also.”

True enough, Laurente can’t be Pacquiao or his brothers but he vows to produce the best version of himself.

Step-by-step

In his Palaro debut in 2015, Laurente clinched the bronze. Last year, he finished in second place. At Palaro 2017, there is no question on what he plans to accomplish.

“I will get the gold,” expressed a confident Laurente.

Being the last boxer to represent the Laurente clan in the Palarong Pambansa, the bar has been raised high for Criz. But he is ready to achieve what is expected of him.

“There are times when I want to give up but I want to make my family proud so I keep on fighting. I don’t want to regret my decisions in the end so even if it’s hard and the pressure is there, I will always keep on fighting,” said Laurente.

Laurente is just a win away from a gold medal finish as he defeated Region 7 boxer in a split decision earlier today, April 27 to advance in the finals tomorrow, Friday, April 28, at 5 pm. – Rappler.com