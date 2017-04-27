Calabarzon finishes its performance with a gold in the secondary girls division and 3 silvers via the secondary boys and both elementary boys and girls divisions

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Southern Tagalog Calabarzon Regional Athletic Association (STCAA) or Region IV-A ruled the badminton team tie competition of the ongoing 60th Palarong Pambansa held here in Antique on Wednesday, April 26.

STCAA finished its performance with a gold in the secondary girls division and 3 silvers via the secondary boys, and both elementary boys and girls divisions.

Representing the secondary girls team are Jellene de Vera, Janelle Andres, Beatrice Felizardo, and Mica Ibong while the boys have Jan Barlinan, Jewel Albo, Jeno Carino, and Kurt Maghirang.

Region IV-A’s elementary boys have Rhachin Lejana, Nyson Reyes, Rey Pedron, and Munir Bartolome, while the elementary girls is are composed of Angel Valle, Anielka Paz, Hannah de los Santos, and Ma Rheylyn Pedron.

STCAA lost the secondary boys gold to Region VII, manned by Joel Barriga, Carl Bejasa, Anton Abellana, and Dean Tungul, while settling for the bronze medals are the teams from Negros Island Region (NIR) and National Capital Region (NCR).

The team from NIR is manned by Cody Torres, Eldrick Tan, John Ababao, Eljee Gavile; while the NCR team is composed of Lanz Zafra, Maliwat Jacinto, Kyle Legaspi, and Jason Vanzuela.

Elementary division

In the elementary boys, STCAA conceded the gold to the team from NIR composed of Joshua Cuarte, Clarence Villaflor, Vincent Saturinas, and Lance Vargas, while the bronze was pocketed by Zamboanga Peninsula and Central Visayas.

Christian Revera, Rasheed Abdila, Jacinth Ruedas, and Pete Salatan completed Zamboanga’s delegation while Matt Bisnar, James Capin, Shandy Segundine, and Allen Penute represented Central Visayas’ team.

The distaff side gilt, on the other hand, went to SOCCSKSARGEN’s team, which is composed of Jyv Ashleigh Olmoguez, Lady Tuario, Mariel Alvarez, and Justine Barasona.

The defending champion Central Visayas settled for the bronze medal along with Northern Mindanao. Archelle Ouano, Sweet Jumawan, Kim Jacalan, and Loura Lumapguid composed Region VII’s team, while Althea Ocampo, Pia Caduyac, Alexa Econar, and Marry Pagaran completed Region X’s delegation.

Meanwhile, the competitions for the individual and doubles categories for badminton are still ongoing, with the finals matches expected to start Friday, April 28. – Rappler.com

