The 4 regions end the Palarong Pambansa 2017 journey of Soccsksargen, Cordillera Administrative Region, Davao, and Caraga

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Four teams have locked in their slots into the semifinals of the secondary basketball boys of Palarong Pambansa 2017 after winning their quarterfinal round games at the EBJ Gymnasium on Thursday morning, April 27.

Calabarzon rallies late to overcome Region XII, 83-76

Down by 6 in the final 3 minutes, Calabarzon (Region IV-A) came back to life and unleashed a 13-0 run in the game’s dying moments to complete their comeback victory over fiery Region XII, 83-76.

Soccsksargen dominated the taller Calabarzon side in the first half, pairing their press defense with their long-range shooting to build a double-digit lead at the break.

Midway into the 4th, Soccsksargen nailed consecutive 3-pointers to create a 14-point lead at 73-59, the largest of the game. Calabarzon remained unfazed and retaliated with a 17-3 run to tie the game at 76.

Calabarzon continued to stay hot late by scoring the game’s last 6 markers, closing the door for Soccsksargen.

NCR trounces CAR, 104-47

The National Capital Region (NCR) booked their ticket to the semifinals after easily routing Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) in lopsided manner, earning 104-47 wire-to-wire victory after displaying impressive play on both ends.

Encho Serrano once again had an excellent showing in the game, acting as point guard after dishing out several assists to his big men down low.

Gerry Abadiano and Donn Lim provided the outside shooting for NCR which further padded their already large advantage.

Despite only having 8 players available, NCR did not relinquish the lead for the entire game.

Central Visayas exerts mastery over Davao, 79-65

Central Visayas (Region VII) employed tenacious defense to shrug off their slow start, slowly building their lead to bag a semis berth and exert their mastery of Davao Region (XI), 79-65.

The teams exchanged baskets in the game’s early stages as the lead swung from one team to the other. Region VII finally took control of the game late in the 2nd, ultimately building a 7-point lead by the break.

Region VII continued to lead in the second half despite experiencing a scare after committing a technical foul and unsportsmanlike foul in the final minute.

Joshua Yerra led the way for Central Visayas after scoring a game-high 20 markers.

Western Visayas advances with 78-71 rout of Caraga

Western Visayas (Region VI) trailed early in the game but utilized a 38-point 2nd quarter to advance into the semis following their 78-71 rout of previously undefeated Caraga (Region XIII).

Ralph Bajon and John Bryan Sajonia spearheaded Region VI’s 19-0 run in the 2nd period, combining for 18 of their team’s 38 points in the quarter.

Region XIII scored 23 points in the 4th quarter but still fell short after Region VI posted an 18-point lead in the game’s final canto.

Marvin Cuerbo scored 17 markers for Region VI while Ryan Calama-an chipped in 9.

NCR will face the surging Region VII while Western Visayas and Calama-an will go toe-to-toe with defending champion Region IV-A. The semifinal games of the competition will be held on Friday, April 28, at the same venue. – Rappler.com

