Two girls from Soccsksargen region compete against each other in the gold medal round

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Gold medals were awarded to Romel Antaran of Region 9, Carmille Buhat of NIR, Scntyl Brilliantes of Region 12 and Abad Supeña of Region 6 in the Palarong Pambansa 2017 8 and 9-ball Billiards competitions, Thursday, April 27 at Robinsons Place Antique.

Antaran and Buhat claimed the top spot in the 8-ball tournament while Brillantes and Supeña bagged the gold in the 9-ball competition.

The 16-year old Brilliantes competed against her own teammate Angel Dolor in the championship. The silver medalist Dolor committed crucial errors and fouls that helped Brilliantes get away with the gold.

“I’ve been playing since I was in grade 3,” said Saranggani-native Brilliantes. “I feel great that girls already could compete in sports like Billiards. It gives us a chance to show we could also be excellent in sports.”

Palaro 2017 is the debut of Billiards as a regular sport after being featured as a demo sport last year. – Rappler.com