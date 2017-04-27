National Capital Region's aggressiveness on the offensive end proved to be too much to handle for the Cordillera Administrative Region, who had some hard time controlling the ball in the opening salvo

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Julia Luisa Panganiban netted in 4 goals while 4 others delivered one each as the National Capital Region (NCR) capped a perfect elimination round campaign with an 8-4 drubbing of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) in the 2017 Palarong Pambansa secondary girls futsal on Thursday, April 27.

Panganiban scored a couple of goals in the first half and added two more in a 40-second span in the final period to lead NCR, whose core composed mostly of De La Salle Zobel players, to a 3-0 slate in the eliminations.

Team captain Anicka Chabeli Castañeda also delivered one for the defending champions, while Glynnes Dela Cruz, Abigail Joy Corvera, and Joanna Michelle Almeda recorded theirs in the 5-goal second half for NCR.

“I think our passing, defense and communication were the keys to our victory. We moved the ball very well, we defended very well,” said Castañeda, who is also a member of the country’s national football team.

“But we need to give more emphasis on our defense. We have some lapses out there, we cannot play like that in the playoff,” Castañeda added.

NCR banked on its defense to take control of the possession early, and its aggressiveness on the offensive end proved to be too much to handle for the CAR side, who had some hard time controlling the ball in the opening salvo.

It didn’t take long before NCR could score its first goal of the match as Castañeda found the back of the net with a low strike from the right side to put her team on top, just a minute and 24 seconds into the game.

A minute later, Panganiban doubled NCR’s lead with a shot coming from the right corner, then completed a brace in the 7nth minute as the yellow-and-blue-clad NCR took a 3-0 lead.

Cordillera looked more promising since then as it started to fight back on NCR’s offense and defense with Kara Alinsug’s goal trimming the deficit to just 3-1 before the break.

But NCR soon returned to attack mode and opened the flood gates right after the resumption to take a decisive 7-2 lead capped by Panganiban’s two goals in a 40-second span.

Alinsug, Kayla Dalisay and Yohan Buenaventura paced CAR’s scoring but lacked support from their teammates as they finished the elimination round without a win. – Rappler.com

