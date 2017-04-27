The Central Visayas team comprised mostly of Don Bosco players will try to regain the elementary football title they won in 2014

ANTIQUE, Philippines - The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), also known as Region 7, has made it to the final 4 of the elementary football competition of the Palarong Pambansa as they seek to regain the title they won in 2014.

Region 7, which is manned mostly by booters from Don Bosco, now gets a chance to grab a finals ticket after streaking past Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (ZPRAA), 4-2.

Ensuring the semi-finals entry for CVIRAA were Simon del Ocampo, Vaughn York Pacaña and Gianrenzo Andres Custado, who followed up on his failed penalty kick when it was tapped fortunately back to him by the ZPRAA’s goalie. The penalty resulted from a handball. The last goal was scored by Francis Raven Palag with 5 minutes left in the match.

The CVIRAA booters will have a tough match on their hands as they will contest for one of the finals tickets against Autonomous Region Muslim Mindanao Athletic Association (ARMMAA).

The ARMMAA advanced to the final four round with a 3-0 blanking of Northern Mindanao Regional Athletic Association (NMRAA).

Fighting for the other finals ticket will be defending champions Davao Regional Athletic Association (DAVRAA), which will be facing WVRAA who denied NIR, 2-0, a top 4 slot.

DAVRAA barged into the semifinal round with a 3-1 routing of Soccsksargen Regional Athletic Association (SRAA).

The semifinals matches will be held at the St. Anthony’s College.

Secondary Football enters quarterfinals

The secondary football contest, on the other hand, enters the knockout stage Friday, April 28, at the Binirayan Sports Complex.

Up first will be CVIRAA who will face ARMMAA at 6:30 am while the defending champion NCRAA will go up against EVRAA.

Also hoping to advance to the final 4 are SCRAA who will be playing against NIR and WVRAA who will contest the final semifinals ticket against DAVRAA – Rappler.com