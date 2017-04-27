The gold medals come from 200-M backstroke secondary boys, 100-M butterfly elementary girls, 100-M butterfly secondary boys, 100-M butterfly secondary girls and 4x50-M freestyle secondary girls

ANTIQUE, Philippines – National Capital Region’s (NCR) dominance in swimming continues as they collect 5 more gold medals on the 3rd day of swimming competitions of the Palarong Pambansa on Thursday afternoon, April 27.

NCR bagged gold in 200-M backstroke Secondary boys, 100-M butterfly elementary girls, 100-M butterfly secondary boys, 100-M butterfly secondary girls and 4x50-M freestyle secondary girls for a total of 20 gold medals for the past 3 days. (READ: NCR breaks 6 records, wins 8 golds in swimming day 2)

NCR’s Jerald Jacinto set a new record when he eclipsed his own mark in secondary boys 200-M backstroke of 2:11.49 with a time of 2:09.87 during the finals.

“Happy ako kasi talagang nitong past few months, medyo ang papangit ng mga times ko and nagulat na lang ako namaintain ko yung mga best times ko ngayong Palaro,” Jacinto exclaimed after the awarding. (I’m happy because for the past few months, my times were bad and I was shocked that I maintained my best times during the Palaro.)

“Super happy kasi lahat ng pinaghirapan ko nitong summer na to nagpay-off na,” the 4-time gold medallist added. (I’m super happy because all of my hard work this summer has paid off.)

Sacho Illustre also won his 5th gold of the Palaro after winning in the 100-M butterfly secondary boys with a time of 57.68, 0.12s slower than his record time from 2015. (READ: NCR star swimmer Ilustre set to conquer in Palaro 2017)

“What makes this Palaro special is it’s my last Palaro. I’m already 17 years old. Next year, I won’t be able to compete anymore so I feel really happy because so far I’ve been able to repeat what I did last year and hopefully tomorrow I can also get the last two medals.” Illustre said.

“I want to inspire people to do their best because if they do their best in training, have good attitude and have good discipline, they can reach the level as where I am right now,” Illustre added, who will still compete in the 200-M freestyle and 4x100-M freestyle events on Friday.

The team of Raven Alcoseba, Ronalyn Lalimo, Althea Baluyut, and Zoe Hilario also set a new record after posting a time of 1:54.13 in the 4x50-M butterfly secondary girls, smashing the previous record of 1:55.26.

The other winners of NCR were Hannah Sanchez in 100-M butterfly elementary girls, and Camille Buico in 100-M butterfly secondary girls. – Rappler.com

