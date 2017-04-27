The 12-peat Palarong Pambansa overall champion bags 10 gold medals in the four main events in table tennis, as well as racking up 3 silver and 3 bronze medals, for a total of 16

ANTIQUE, Philippines – The National Capital Region (NCR) once again proved its athletic dominance in the table tennis event with a haul of 16 medals at the Palarong Pambansa 2017 on Thursday, April 27.

The 12-peat Palarong Pambansa overall champion bagged 10 gold medals in the four main events in table tennis, as well as racking up 3 silver and 3 bronze medals, for a total of 16.

Central Visayas came at second with 2 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals, while Calabarzon came third with 1 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Singles event

In the singles event, NCR team won 3 gold medals, with Virgilio Amarillo, Romualdo Ramiro Jr, and Jannah Romero winning in elementary boys, secondary boys, and secondary girls events, respectively. (READ: NCR's Ramiro reigns supreme in men's single table tennis)

Sherlyn Love Gabisay won a silver medal in the secondary girls category as well, losing to her teammate Romero.

Meanwhile, the region also won a bronze medal in the elementary girls category along with Soccsksargen's Chrishien Santillan. Caraga’s Althea Gudes, and Jade Delariarte of Western Visayas won gold and silver medals in the same category, respectively.

Doubles event

In the doubles event, NCR’s Troy and Carlos Docto bagged silver in the elementary boys category, losing to Eric Arbasto and Jebb Datahan of Central Visayas. Zamboanga Peninsula’s Kharlou Piala and Lance Saladaga and Eastern Visayas’ Martin Orbong and Aldrean Gacho settled for the bronze medal.

The region also bagged two medals in the same event – Jean Ramos and Jeriane Penaverde won in the elementary girls category.

The girls won bronze together with Jean Valenzuela and Rowena Tapia of Calabarzon; while Central Luzon’s Peter Mercado and John Magana also won bronze in the secondary boys category.

Mixed doubles event

NCR also bagged the two gold medals in the mixed doubles event.

The team of Neo Laudato and Sherlyn Gabisay won gold in the secondary mixed doubles event, while Virgilio Amarillo and Jelaine Monteclaro won gold in the elementary category.

Ilocos’ Dennis Sagun and J-An Sanchez bagged the silver medal for elementary mixed doubles, while Caraga’s Joed Munez and Althea Gudes, as well as Northern Mindanao’s Nino Neri and Janna Paculba won the bronze for the said category.

Meanwhile, Calabarzon's Alvin Sevilla and Kaye Encarnation won silver medal for the secondary category. NIR’s Neil Lauren and Ann Borbon won the bronze medal, along with Reynaldo Templado and Liezel Canada of Soccsksargen.

Team event

Finishing up the region’s feat, NCR won 3 gold medals and one silver medal in the team events for both elementary and secondary.

The team – composed of Virgilio Amarillo, Ray Manlapaz, Troy Docto, and Carlos Docto – won gold in elementary team events for boys. The distaff side that won gold for secondary girls category was composed of Jannah Romero, Sherlyn Gabisay, Ciara Derecho, and Jamielyn Villalon.

NCR’s Romualdo Ramiro, Elijah Yamson, Neo Laudato, and Josiah Espinosa bagged the gold medal for secondary boys as well.

In the elementary team event for boys Adrian Jarli, John Bulquerin, John de Otoy, and John Villasenor of Western Visayas bagged the silver medal; while the teams from Central Visayas and Negros Island Region wrapped up the top three.

The team was composed of Zachary Lacea, Lee Aguila, Eric Arbasto, and Jebb Datahan for Central Visayas; while Rinkart Ravelo, Roan Vasquez, Joshua Panes, and Mark Elaydo represented NIR.

For secondary boys, Central Luzon’s Peter Mercado, Joshua Gaddi, Prince Garcia, and John Magana won silver medal. Cagayan Valley’s Jean Palomares, Ays Chavez, Carl Grantoza, and Christopher Valdez won the bronze medal, along with Calabarzon’s Alvin Sevilla, James Deocareza, Ruiz Marcelino, and Aisha Garcia.

Jelaine Monteclaro, Danica Galang, Jean Ramos, and Jeriane Penaverde conceded the gold medal in the team event for elementary girls to Calabarzon’s Althaea Salvador, Gem Nonan, Jean Valenzuela, and Rowena Tapia.

Settling for the bronze medal in the same category are the teams from Western Visayas and Northern Mindanao. Jade Delariarte, Joanah Olmos, Ella Bernantes, and Miel Degutierez represented the host region while Janna Paculba, Alexis Bordado, Gwyneth Pastolero, and Glory Galon represented Northern Mindanao.

In the secondary girls category, NCR defeated NIR’s Ann Gella Borbon, Jacqueline Queen Casilao, Cyres Sevilla, Alyssa Toleco for the gold medal match. Soccsksargen's Leizl Joy C. Cañada, Hanna Babes R. Bambalan, Glieza Gwyn Ampalid, and Jane Flordewyn Ampalid won the bronze medal, along with Central Visayas’ Lindy Marie Darlo, Leigh Erica Villanueva, Rikki Mae Frosia, and Kathlyn Gabisay. – Rappler.com

