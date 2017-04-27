Michaela Jane and Mark Joseph Sanchez are named champions in Samba, Chacha, Jive, and 3-dance categories

ANTIQUE, Philippines – National Capital Region’s Michaela Jane and Mark Joseph Sanchez swept the elementary dancesport competition at EBJ Stadium on Wednesday, April 26. The Sanchez duo were named champions in Samba, Chacha, Jive, and 3-dance categories.

The siblings started to join dancesport 2 years ago when their teacher in Physical Education at Aguinaldo Elementary School saw their potential in dancesport.

“Mas maganda yung pair up kapag magkapatid kasi kahit sa bahay pwede ka magpractice at itama yung mga mali nyo sa routines,” Mark Joseph said. (It’s better if you pair up with your sibling because you can still rehearse at home and check out your routines.)

The Sanchezes joined the Batang Pinoy 2016 National Championships held at Davao del Norte from November 27 to December 2. They then had an intensive training to prepare for the Palaro stint.

“Araw-araw nagte-training kami tapos laging hanggang gabi. Lalo na nung malapit na yung laban halos madaling araw na kami nakakauwi,” Mark Joseph added. (We train every day until late night. When the competition drew nearer, we always came home late.)

After bagging 4 golds, the Sanchez siblings said all their hard work are worth it.

Dancesport is one of 3 demonstration sports in Palarong Pambansa 2017. – Rappler.com

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2017 stories by campus journalists