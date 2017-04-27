Palarong Pambansa 2017 wRap for Thursday, April 27
ANTIQUE, Philippines – Here are the top stories from Palarong Pambansa 2017:
The National Capital Region still leads the medal tally on the fourth day of Palarong Pambansa 2017
- Secondary boys basketball, one of the most awaited events of Palaro, heads to the semifinals
The Department of Education teaches athletes the importance of caring for the environment.
