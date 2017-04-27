Western Visayas now has a medal tally of 30 gold medals, 16 silvers and 26 bronze medals, just 5 less gilts from their overall medal tally in Palarong Pambansa 2015 held in Albay

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Being host region seems to be doing wonders for Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) as it solidifies its hold of the second place behind current leader National Capital Regional Athletic Association (NCRAA) in the ongoing 60th Palarong Pambansa 2017.

WVRAA have always placed third overall but this year, it has its grip of the second place since hostilities for this annual multi-sporting event started Monday, April 24.

As the Palaro is about to enter the penultimate day of competition, WVRAA now has a medal tally of 30 gold medals, 16 silvers and 26 bronze medals, just 5 less gilts from their overall medal tally in last year’s Palarong Pambansa held in Albay.

NCRAA stays on track for its 13th overall title by adding 18 more golds Thursday, April 27 bringing their total medal tally to 77-44-34.

Southern Tagalog Calabarzon Athletic Association (STCAA) regains third place with a medal haul of 19-44-38.

Another surprise is Soccsksargen Regional Athletic Association (SRAA) which continues to enjoy being in the top 5 at 4th place with a medal count of 18-20-28.

Cordillera Administrative Regional Athletic Association (CARAA), on the other hand, share the same number of gold medals but SRAA takes current fourth place as it has 5 more silver medals than CARAA (18-15-13).

NCRAA also again ruled the table tennis – which already ended – by finishing with a medal count of 10-3-3.

NCRAA is expected to once again reign supreme in the medal-rich swimming competition which will come to an end Friday, April 28. Currently, its tankers have already bagged 20 gold medals of the 60 up for grabs.

The rest of the individual events such as athletics will also come to an end on Friday while the ballgames have already entered into the knockout stages. – Rappler.com

