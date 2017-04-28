Published 11:59 AM, April 28, 2017
Updated 1:26 PM, April 28, 2017
ALL SET. Dancers wait for their cue to start their routines. All photos by Andrea Pefianco/Rappler
ANTIQUE, Philippines – Let the dancing begin!
The Palarong Pambansa 2017 dancesport, a demonstration sport, showcased a bundle of talents coming from the different regions around the Philippines during its debut at the EBJ Gymnasium in San Jose De Buenavista, Antique.
Student-athletes from different regions join in almost all of the categories: Juvenile Latin, Junior Latin, Junior Standard, Juvenile Standard, and Junior Latin Open.
Juvenile and Junior C Close Antique, exclusive only for Antiqueño athletes, was also added to the categories as a tribute to the host province.
STANDING TALL. Elementary student-athletes competing for Dancesports, a demo sport in this year's Palaro, get their game faces on.
HELPING HAND. A dance couple prepares to twirl and whirl.
INTENSE. Young athletes competing in Dancesports fire up the floor of the EBJ Gymnasium.
HAPPY. Joegen Morillo of Belison National School demonstrates his moves in the Junior C Close Antique.
CONFIDENT. Representatives from Region VI, Heather Angelique Parangan and Mark Leo Layson, compete in the Junior Latin American Category.
BATTLE SCAR. The prize you have to pay to reach the top.
– Rappler.com
Andrea Pefianco is a Palaro Mover from Region VI.
READ: Palarong Pambansa 2017 stories by campus journalists