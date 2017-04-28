Dancesport enters the scene in Palarong Pambansa 2017

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Let the dancing begin!

The Palarong Pambansa 2017 dancesport, a demonstration sport, showcased a bundle of talents coming from the different regions around the Philippines during its debut at the EBJ Gymnasium in San Jose De Buenavista, Antique.

Student-athletes from different regions join in almost all of the categories: Juvenile Latin, Junior Latin, Junior Standard, Juvenile Standard, and Junior Latin Open.

Juvenile and Junior C Close Antique, exclusive only for Antiqueño athletes, was also added to the categories as a tribute to the host province.

– Rappler.com

Andrea Pefianco is a Palaro Mover from Region VI.

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2017 stories by campus journalists