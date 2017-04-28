Central Visayas beat ARMM, 3-1, while Western Visayas tramples Davao Region, 2-0 at the elementary football semifinals at the Palarong Pambansa 2017

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Western and Central Visayas advanced to the final round of elementary football after trampling Davao Region and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, respectively, on Friday, April 28.

Central Visayas beat ARMM by putting on a dominant display, crushing the opposing team to a final score of 3-1.

For its part, the Western Visayas squad gave an inspired performance, holding the opposing Davao region team scoreless for the entirety of the game, leaving the final score at 2-0 after 3 sets.

The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and Davao squads, who lost their matches, will be competing for 3rd and 4th place at the elementary football tourney on Saturday, April 29.

Striker down

Mark Cyril Kapunan, however, will not be seeing finals action with the rest of his Western Visayas squad. In a collision mid-field against Davao representatives, the game was put to a brief stop as medics and teammates huddled over Kapunan, who was holding onto his left arm in pain.

According to the log in at medical outpost in St. Anthony’s College, Kapunan incurred a left-arm fracture which, as per Western Visayas head coach Ariel Bedic, has ruled him out conclusively for tomorrow’s game.

“Na-injured talaga siya eh, kasi nag-defense sya, tapos tinulak,” Kapunan told Rappler. “Hindi naman bingyan ng foul ng referee.” (Cyril was really badly injured. He was playing some rugged defense, and he was shoved. We weren’t even given a foul.)

Bedic, however, insists that his second unit will step up at the final’s match, and that he’s optimistic about their chances to claim a finals victory.

“Magpapahinga lang kami nang maayos to prepare for championship,” Bedic added. (We just need a good night’s rest to prepare for a championship.)

Detailing his strategy for tomorrow’s crucial event, Bedic said: “Ang kailangan siguro mag-offensive kami at tumutok kami. Kailangan lahat ng player ko nasa conditioning. Tingin ko mananalo kami, kasi may tiwala ako sa team naming.”

(We need to assert our offense tomorrow and focus on our conditioning. I think we’re going to win. I have faith in this team.)

The neighboring regions will face off on Friday morning, April 29 at St Anthony’s College. – Rappler.com

