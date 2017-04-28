The rawness of emotions witnessed after each losing game weave an altogether compelling tale

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Just like any other sports events, the Palarong Pambansa has no shortage of inspirational stories about victors, record-breakers and groundbreaking champions. The athletes are showered with the recognition they deserve and are made subject of articles and video profiles.

While many stories become viral online, some narratives remain untold.

The perspective of athletes who fell short in achieving their goal may not often be unveiled, but the rawness of emotions witnessed after each losing game weave an altogether compelling tale.

Catch glimpses into their most vulnerable moments, in photos:

– Rappler.com

Clarisse Cabinta is a Palaro Mover from Region II.

