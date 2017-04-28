IN PHOTOS: The agony of defeat at Palarong Pambansa 2017
The rawness of emotions witnessed after each losing game weave an altogether compelling tale
Published 1:39 PM, April 28, 2017
Updated 1:39 PM, April 28, 2017
MENTOR'S SOLACE. CAVRAA coach Luis Aquino comforts his athlete after her elimination during the qualifying rounds of Taekwondo Girls Elementary held on Wednesday, April 26. All photos by Clarisse Cabinta/Rappler
ANTIQUE, Philippines – Just like any other sports events, the Palarong Pambansa has no shortage of inspirational stories about victors, record-breakers and groundbreaking champions. The athletes are showered with the recognition they deserve and are made subject of articles and video profiles.
While many stories become viral online, some narratives remain untold.
The perspective of athletes who fell short in achieving their goal may not often be unveiled, but the rawness of emotions witnessed after each losing game weave an altogether compelling tale.
Catch glimpses into their most vulnerable moments, in photos:
DEADLOCK. A Pencak Silat contender takes a deep breath as he looks for ways to counter his opponent's move during the introduction of the art as one of the demonstration sports for the 2017 Palarong Pambansa.
BRUISED BUT UNBROKEN. Taekwondo athlete Angelo Maggay falters during the qualifying rounds of Secondary Boys Taekwondo after experiencing muscle cramps in the middle of the match.
STRENGTHENED BY FAITH. Players of CAVRAA's Secondary Basketball team offer a silent prayer after losing their third game to DAVRAA on Wednesday, April 26.
MISSING THE MARK. Central Luzon's goalkeeper fails to block the opponent's offense in their game against BRAA. Photo by Clarisse Cabinta/Rappler
SURPASSING RIVALRIES. CAVRAA player Joshua Candaroma assists Kenjee Valdez of IRAA to his feet during the second half of their game, where CAVRAA dominated with the overall score of 5-1.
– Rappler.com
Clarisse Cabinta is a Palaro Mover from Region II.
