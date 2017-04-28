Criz Russu Laurente and Dave Mark Apolinario have their hands raised at Palarong Pambansa 2017

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Two boxers representing Region 12 raised their fists as Palarong Pambansa 2017 Boxing Tournament gold medalists, Friday, April 28, at the EBJ Freedom Park.

The four-time Batang Pinoy gold medalist Criz Russu Laurente waited patiently for his counterpunches to connect in the third round that made all the difference he needed to snatch the gold from Region 11 bet Michael Diocares in the Pinweight division.

In the last bout, Dave Mark Apolinario repeated his championship glory as he defeated another representative from Region 11 in the light flyweight division to clinch back-to-back gold medals.

Mimaropa-based boxer Christian Genanda took all 3 rounds of the match with his straights and hooks landing perfectly on Region 10 athlete Mario Angelo Vidal's face, who also had a nosebleed during the light mosquitoweight division fight.



One match ended with a split decision as both boxers Mark Jonas Parcon and Jericho Acaylar from Mimaropa and Region 10, respectively, displayed outstanding athleticism but Parcon went home with the most-coveted gold medal.

Meanwhile, Carl John Austria of Region 11 ended the light paperweight division as the better man as he conquered National Capital Region’s only bet B.Boy Cenita. – Rappler.com