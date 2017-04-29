IN PHOTOS: Palarong Pambansa 2017 highlights on Friday, April 28
The stage is set for final matches in basketball, football, volleyball and softball
Published 10:19 AM, April 29, 2017
Updated 11:05 AM, April 29, 2017
SUPERMAN. Francis Obiena of NCR breaks his own record from 4.06 m to 4.30 m in Pole Vault. Photo by Chris Ben Hagad Noble/Rappler
ANTIQUE, Philippines – Western Visayas (Region VI) dethrones 2016 champion Calabarzon (Region IV-A) during the secondary boys basketball semis match. The host region will face an undermanned but tough NCR cagers in the finals on Saturday, April 29, the closing day of the Palarong Pambansa 2017.
The stage is also set for finals matches in football, volleyball and softball.
NCR continues to dominate the medal tally boards with 93 golds, 63 silvers and 43 bronzes. Calabarzon is now in 2nd place with 37 golds, 56 silvers and 53 bronze medals.
Here are some images from the penultimate day of the Palaro.
LOOSE BALL. A Calabarzon cager tries to grab a loose ball during the Basketball semifinals against Western Visayas. Photo by Joseph Victor Sumbong/Rappler
STRIKE. Aleona Pichon of NCR misses the ball in their Softball semifinals match against Central Luzon. Photo by Kenneth Duran/ Rappler
GOLDEN RUN. Mimaropa's Christian Genanda lands a left on Mario Angelo Vidal's nose en route to a gold medal win. Photo by Alexx Esponga/Rappler
POOL PARTY. Tankers take snaps at the conclusion of the swimming competitions at the Binirayan Pool. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
GOING HOME. Student-athletes take tricycles to ferry them to sporting venues. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
SIGNING OFF. Campus journalists from 15 regions receive their awards in the Rappler Palaro Movers Program. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
– Rappler.com
READ: Palarong Pambansa 2017 stories by campus journalists