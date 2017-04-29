The stage is set for final matches in basketball, football, volleyball and softball

ANTIQUE, Philippines – Western Visayas (Region VI) dethrones 2016 champion Calabarzon (Region IV-A) during the secondary boys basketball semis match. The host region will face an undermanned but tough NCR cagers in the finals on Saturday, April 29, the closing day of the Palarong Pambansa 2017.

The stage is also set for finals matches in football, volleyball and softball.

NCR continues to dominate the medal tally boards with 93 golds, 63 silvers and 43 bronzes. Calabarzon is now in 2nd place with 37 golds, 56 silvers and 53 bronze medals.

Here are some images from the penultimate day of the Palaro.

– Rappler.com

