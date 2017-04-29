Heading into the 4th quarter shouldering a massive 28-point lead, Western Visayas – even with its home court advantage – never found its way out of its slump

ANTIQUE, Philippines – The National Capital Region secondary basketball team captured the gold medal at this year’s Palarong Pambansa, defeating Western Visayas at a score of 75-48 on Saturday, April 29.

NCR steamrolled the opposing team right out of the gate, as shooting guard Miguel Andre Oczon hit two consecutive mid-range jumpers to score the first 4 points.

Ralph Balon of Western Visayas responded with a 3-pointer of his own to put his team on the board. But the play of NCR slashers Florencio Serrano and Gerry Abadiano held the opposing team down to a measly 16 points to their 30 at the end of the opening quarter.

Western Visayas’ star-center in Ryan Calamaan scored only 3 points and grabbed 1 board in the first.

The remainder of the first half played out in favor of the NCR team, with Serrano and Abadiano collapsing the fickle defense of Western Visayas with their slashing and 3-point shooting respectively, piling on a 25-point lead over Western Visayas at halftime.

After a devastating third-quarter for Western Visayas, in which guard RG Pulikkal fouled out mid-way into the period, NCR’s attacks to the basket and shooting from distance remained unrelenting.

Heading into the fourth quarter shouldering a massive 28-point lead, Western Visayas never found its way out of its slump, as NCR piled on blow after blow of rapid drives and sharpshooting from its guards Oczon and Abadiano.

The final score at the buzzer was 75-48, in favor of NCR, completing their bid for Palaro gold.

Also victorious in today’s final games was Central Visayas, outlasting Calabarzon for the bronze medal at a score 77-71. – Rappler.com

