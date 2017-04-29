IN PHOTOS: 'Time out!' in Palarong Pambansa 2017
Participants and supporters find places where they can rest and somehow forget the tension that the Palarong Pambansa 2017 brings
Published 2:01 PM, April 29, 2017
Updated 2:03 PM, April 29, 2017
HAVEN. The grandstand of the Binirayan Sports Complex is where student-athletes, coaches, the audience, parents and supporters watch the proceedings of the Palarong Pambansa 2017. All photos by Trisha Mae Arias/Rappler
ANTIQUE, Philippines – The Palarong Pambansa 2017, the country's biggest grassroots sporting event, is attended not only by athletes and coaches but by supporters, relatives and parents of student-athletes coming from the 18 regions.
The tension, excitement, and concerns coupled with the intense summer heat weighted all the delegates down to frustration and exhaustion. Almost every one present at the Binirayan Sports Complex is ready to call for a time out — to find a place to rest.
Amid the nagging crowd, the humid air, and intensive heat, some of the delegates manage to find places where, for the meantime, they can rest and somehow forget the tension that this annual sporting event brings.
TIME OUT. An athlete from Northern Mindanao take a nap at the grandstand of Binirayan Sports Complex.
A GIRL THING. Coach and athlete shows sisterly bond while resting at the Binirayan Sports Complex.
BURN OUT. A relative of a student-athlete takes advantage of a vacant bench outside the Binirayan Sports Complex.
POWER NAP. Student-athletes catch some sleep in the grandstand of the Binirayan Sports Complex in San Jose, Antique.
CAMARADERIE. Close friendship formed within a group of athletes is essential to build support and have someone to rest your head upon when you are tired and wary.
Trisha Mae Arias is a Palaro Mover from Region X.
