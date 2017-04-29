Participants and supporters find places where they can rest and somehow forget the tension that the Palarong Pambansa 2017 brings

ANTIQUE, Philippines – The Palarong Pambansa 2017, the country's biggest grassroots sporting event, is attended not only by athletes and coaches but by supporters, relatives and parents of student-athletes coming from the 18 regions.

The tension, excitement, and concerns coupled with the intense summer heat weighted all the delegates down to frustration and exhaustion. Almost every one present at the Binirayan Sports Complex is ready to call for a time out — to find a place to rest.

Amid the nagging crowd, the humid air, and intensive heat, some of the delegates manage to find places where, for the meantime, they can rest and somehow forget the tension that this annual sporting event brings.

Trisha Mae Arias is a Palaro Mover from Region X.

