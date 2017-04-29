Six records are broken in athletics while 15 are broken in swimming

ANTIQUE, Philippines – A total of 21 records were broken in the different events in swimming and athletics during the Palarong Pambansa 2017.

Six records were broken in athletics, while 15 were broken in swimming. The 13-peat champion National Capital Region broke 13 records in swimming and one in athletics.

The number of broken records this year came as no-surprise since Palaro officials expected an increase of record-breaking moments, particularly in swimming. (READ: How Antique prepared for Palarong Pambansa 2017)

On the first day of athletic events, James Lozanes of Western Visayas set a new record in javelin throw for secondary boys as he recorded 59.46 meters, 1.65 meters higher than the record of Bryan Pacheco of Central Luzon four years ago.

In the distaff side of the same category, Sylvian Abunda of Northern Mindanao also created a new record as she recorded 42.85 meters, shattering a record created by Efrelyn Damocer, who recorded 42.34 meters in 2015.

Negros Island Region’s (NIR) Kate Julienne Martinez shattered a 10-year record for discus throw, with 35.56 meters. The old holder was Region VI’s Maika de Oro, with 33.07 meters.

A 19-year record was also shattered by Ana Marie Eugenio of Ilocos Region after she recorded 1:08.03 in the 400m hurdles for elementary girls. Janelou Cabal of Northern Mindanao previously held the record.

Calabarzon set a record in 4x100 meter relay as Jesser Lumapas, Millifagne Matchino, Charmaine de Ocampo, and Elvieane Gobotia registered a time of 3:54.47, 2.06 seconds lower than the previous record set by Eastern Visayas one year ago.

Meanwhile, Francis Obtena of NCR shattered his previous record in pole vault as he recorded 4.30 meters, higher than his previous record last year at 4.06 meters.

Swimming records

In swimming, NCR’s Sacho Ilustre broke three records, particularly in 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter butterfly, and 4x100 meter medley.

He recorded 52.97 seconds in 100-meter freestyle, faster than his previous record at 54.15 seconds in 2016. In 200-meter butterfly, he shattered his 2-year record of 2:07.28 by registering 2:04.88 in the said event.

Together with Drew Magbag, Andrei Pogiongko, and Jerald Jacinto, they broke the 2-year record at 4x100 meter medley by registering 4:01.16, better than the previous record of 4:07.00, also made by NCR.

In the 200-meter breaststroke category, Magbag broke the 19-year record of Rafael Chua by recording 2:28.28 in the said category. Chua’s 19-year record stood at 2:30.42.

Jacinto also broke three other records on 100-meter backstroke, 200-meter backstroke, and 4x50 meter medley relay.

In 100-meter backstroke, he initially shattered Johansen Aguilar’s previous record in the prelim rounds at 1:00.18, then he again broke his own record in the finals round at 59.64 seconds.

He also broke the record in 200-meter backstroke by recording 2:11.49, better than Ryan Arabeho’s 2:12.61 record in 2005.

Together with Magbag, Pogiongko, and Ianiko Limfilipino, they shattered the record in 4x50 meter medley relay by registering 1:54.08 in the prelims round, better than 1:54.57 set by NCR team 9 years ago.

They eventually shattered their prelims record by setting 1:52.65 in the finals round, paving their way to get the gold medal in the category.

On the other hand, NCR’s Nicole Pamintuan set new precedents on 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle, and 4x50 medley relay.

She shattered Catherine Bontad’s previous record at 1:07.43 in 100-meter backstroke by registering a better time of 1:07.12, almost three tenths of a second.

In the 100-meter freestyle, Pamintuan destroyed the 7-year record of Loren Dale Echavez of 1:00.28 by registering 59.83 seconds. In the 200-meter, she eviscerated Althea Lim’s 19-year record of 2:12.12 by setting a time of 2:10.14.

The record also fell in the 4x50 meter medley relay in secondary girls as Raven Alcoseba, Tanya dela Cruz, Camille Buico, Nicole Pamintuan recorded 2:07.13, better than Calabarzon’s previous record at 2:08.41.

Bela Magtibay of NCR broke the 200-meter breaststroke record by capturing a time of 2:47.48, relatively better than Jenny Guerrero’s 19-year record of 2:48.00.

Magtibay, together with Samantha Coronel, Camille Buico, and Zoe Hilario, broke the record in 4x100 meter medley relay in secondary by registering 4:35.09, 3.8 seconds better than Calabarzon’s record two years ago.

In elementary swimming, two records were broken in 400-meter freestyle in girls, and 100-meter breaststroke in boys.

Thea Diane Canda of Soccsksargen broke Imee Joyce Saavedra’s three-year record in 400-meter freestyle by setting a time of 4:47.70, better than Saavedra’s 4:51.83.

Meanwhile, Jalil Taguinod of Cagayan Valley broke Ethan Roy Go’s two-year record in 100-meter breaststroke of 1:14.34 as he finished with 1:14.10. – Rappler.com

