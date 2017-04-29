Negros Island Region ends this year’s Palarong Pambansa with 26 gold medals, 27 silvers and 36 bronze medals, improving all of their medal haul from last year’s 21-28-39

ANTIQUE, Philippines – In just its second year of competing in the Palarong Pambansa, the Negros Island Regional Athletic Association (NIRAA) had a strong finish to end at 4th place overall in this year’s 60th edition of the Palarong Pambansa hosted by Antique.

While the National Capital Regional Athletic Association (NCRAA) clinched its 13th straight overall title of this annual multi-sporting event, the surprise in this year’s Palaro is NIRAA’s climb from sixth place last year to fourth place this year and Soccsksargen Regional Athletic Association (SRAA) at fifth place from the seventh.

NIRAA ended this year’s Palaro with 26 gold medals, 27 silvers and 36 bronze medals, improving all of their medal haul from last year’s 21-28-39.

SRAA, on the other hand, had 26-22-35 as compared to last year’s 20-20-29.

NIRAA’s elementary girls contributed the most number of gold medals with 11. The region ruled in archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, billiard, gymnastics, sepak takraw, softball, taekwondo and tennis.

SRAA, for its part, reigned supreme in arnis with 7 golds.

Bad year for Central Visayas

While NIRAA and SRAA are enjoying a good run in what is considered as the biggest inter-school competition organized by the Department of Education (DepEd), Central Visayas Regional Athletics Association (CVIRAA) seems to be having the worst performance after it dropped from 4th last year to 9th this year.

CVIRAA only managed a medal count of 20-18-29, a far cry from last year’s 29-31-29.

Strong teams seemed to have slowed down in this year’s Palarong Pambansa with NCRAA also just managing a medal tally of 98-66-45, while they finished with 104-57-48 last year.

NCRAA once again dominated in swimming with 28 gold medals while the perennial champion also lorded it over in gymnastics with 22 gold medals. (READ: 21 records broken at Palarong Pambansa 2017)

After being eclipsed by host region Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) since the start of competition last Monday, April 24, Calabarzon finally managed to climbed to its usual second place with a medal count of 41-57-57.

And, after enjoying the second place for a couple of days, WVRAA settled at third place with 38-29-40.

WVRAA entered the finals in elementary and secondary football and secondary basketball on the final day, however, the region only managed a silver in the 3 ballgames. – Rappler.com

