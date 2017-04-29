Palarong Pambansa 2017 wRap for Saturday, April 29
ANTIQUE, Philippines – Here are the top stories from Palarong Pambansa 2017:
- Palarong Pambansa 2017 draws to a close. Guest of honor Senator Franklin Drilon gives a message to the athletes.
- NCR is overall Palarong Pambansa champion for the 13th straight year.
- Eighty campus journalists graduate from the Department of Education and Rappler's Palaro Movers Program
– Rappler.com
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Writer/ Associate Producer
|
David Lozada
|
Editor
|
Emerald Hidalgo