ANTIQUE, Philippines – Behind every athlete in Palarong Pambansa is a mother who constantly cares, supports, and loves. She is the first person who believes. She pushes the dreaming athlete to believe in oneself. She shares the joys of triumphs and the hopes after defeats.

The Palarong Pambansa holds wonderful stories of family relationships. Behind every athlete's dream is a family who aspires greater success for its children. And in everyone's road to the national games is a mother who will give tight hugs, win or lose.

She will always be the number one fan.

– Rappler.com

Jonn Aaron Metierre is a Palaro Mover from Region IV-A.

