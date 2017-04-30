Behind every athlete's dream is a family who aspires greater success for its children
Published 10:00 AM, April 30, 2017
Updated 10:00 AM, April 30, 2017
PROUD MAMA. Marialyn Sanchez's daughter and son tandem from NCR bags 4 gold medals in Dance sports Juvenile Latin Category. Michaela Jane and Mark Joseph got perfect scores from the adjudicators in samba, jive, chacha and the 3-dance category. "Okay lang na sumali sila sa dance sports competition, basta yung pag-aaral lang nila huwag pabayaan." All photos by Jonn Aaron Metierre/Rappler
ANTIQUE, Philippines – Behind every athlete in Palarong Pambansa is a mother who constantly cares, supports, and loves. She is the first person who believes. She pushes the dreaming athlete to believe in oneself. She shares the joys of triumphs and the hopes after defeats.
The Palarong Pambansa holds wonderful stories of family relationships. Behind every athlete's dream is a family who aspires greater success for its children. And in everyone's road to the national games is a mother who will give tight hugs, win or lose.
She will always be the number one fan.
HEARTWARMING. Imelda Ingram (L) kisses her daughter, Aaliyah Ingram, as reward for her triumph for placing first in 800m Sprint at the Binirayan Sports Complex in San Jose de Buenavista, Antique on Monday, April 24.
SUPPORTIVE NANAY. Nenita Hernando (L) stays in billeting quarters with her daughter Jhonalyn Hernando, SPED swimmer from Calabarzon, at Pis-anan National High School in Antique. Nenita left her work as a farmer to support her only daughter who has a disablility. "Hindi naman sa wala akong tiwala sa iba, iba kasi yung alaga ng magulang."
A SHOULDER TO LEAN ON. Nancy Cunanan (L) comforts daughter Nicole, archer from Central Luzon, due to loss from a shoot-off at Pis-anan National High School Grounds in Pis-anan on Thursday, April 27. Nicole burst out in tears when she lost against an opponent but then she had a best performance in her first time at Palarong Pambansa. "Galingan niya, patunayan niya na kayang-kaya niyang iangat ang Limay, Bataan."
'SEGURISTA'. Cynthia Lavado (L) visits her son, Von Elijah Lavado, Dance sports team from Calabarzon inside his billeting quarters at Pis-anan National High School in Pis-anan, Antique on Tuesday, April 25. Cynthia wants to make sure that her son is doing fine and comfortable in his temporary stay. "Kahit na saan siya pumunta, gusto ko nandoon din ako. Sana sa best niya, makakuha siya ng medal."
BOW AND ARROW. Elisa Hastie (L) show her support to archer son, Carson Francis, after competing at Pis-anan National High School Grounds on Thursday, April 27. Elisa flew all the way from Dumaguete to watch her son play. "We're excited because it's his first time (to join the Palarong Pambansa)."
– Rappler.com
Jonn Aaron Metierre is a Palaro Mover from Region IV-A.
