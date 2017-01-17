The pair will be joined by another Green Archer in Jeron Teng alongside San Beda's Javee Mocon and Arellano’s Jio Jalalon

MANILA, Philippines – Big men Ben Mbala of the De La Salle University and Allwell Oraeme of Mapua Institute of Technology lead this year's Mythical 5 selection for the Collegiate Basketball Awards to be held on January 26 at the Montgomery Place Social Hall in E. Rodriguez Ave., Quezon City.

The pair will be joined by another Green Archer in Jeron Teng alongside San Beda College’s Javee Mocon and Arellano University’s Jio Jalalon.

They earned their places in the best 5 selected by the UAAP-NCAA Press Corps for their outstanding performances during the collegiate season. Their inclusion in the Mythical 5 also makes them candidates for Player of the Year, one of the major awards in the event.

Mbala and Teng led La Salle to its 9th UAAP championship and on the way copped the season MVP and Finals MVP honors, respectively.

Oraeme, on the other hand, bagged his second straight NCAA MVP plum after carrying the Cardinals back to the Final Four.

Mocon was key to the Red Lions’ successful championship run in the NCAA, overcoming the Chiefs led by Jalalon, who is now strutting his wares in the PBA.

Meanwhile, Aldin Ayo and Jamike Jarin were named Coaches of the Year for leading La Salle and San Beda to titles in their respective leagues. – Rappler.com