The University of the East Red Warriors defeat last year's UAAP runner-up Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the East Red Warriors ended UAAP Season 79 near the bottom of the cellar while the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles finished the tourney as runner-up.

But in this year’s collegiate pre-season tournament, the Red Warriors led by Alvin Pasaol proved they could beat the best.

The Sampaloc-based squad managed to march forward and stole the limelight away from the Blue Eagles as they escaped with a 72-71 outing in the Flying V Pre-Season tournament, Wednesday, May 3, at the San Juan Arena.

The game was deadlocked at 68-all with two minutes remaining.

Both teams managed to score but UE’s Mark Maloles' easy floater made the difference UE needed to uplift the Red Warriors.

A crucial turnover by Blue Eagles Thirdy Ravena and Mike Nieto resulted with Pasaol heading to the free throw line, but he missed both shots.

“Manong (coach Derrick Pumaren) might scold me. I was so nervous,” said Pasaol about missing the free throws. “Luckily, we won the game.”

Ateneo had the chance to redeem itself as big man Chibueze Ikeh had back-to-back rebounds but wasn’t able to penetrate his attacks that would’ve saved the Blue Eagles.

The Katipunan-based 5 rallied a 6-0 run in the third quarter after stealing the ball from UE two consecutive times to move te score to 66-64.

UE relied on Pasaol as he turned the tables with a layup and a foul to convert a three-point play.

“We had a bad start so I told the boys to settle down,” said UE coach Derrick Pumaren. “Things weren’t going right offensively, that’s why we played with the other end. We played defense to get back in the ball game.”

Pasaol, who was also named Player of the Game, poured all his 23 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists in their first game in the tourney.

Ateneo’s Mike Nieto contributed a team-high 15 points and 8 rebounds while Ikeh pitched in 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the College of Saint Benilde Blazers slaughtered the Allwell Oraeme-less Mapua Institute of Technology Cardinals, 64-49.

The win earned TY Teng a successful debut as Blazers coach.

"I just want to have a lot of basketball IQ in my team," said the former PBA player Tang.

Gerard Castor carried Benilde with 9 points, 5 rebounds, and two assists.

On the other hand, the Adamson University Soaring Falcons left San Sebastian College Recolletos Golden Stags in the ground, 64-61, to clinch a 2-0 record in the league. – Rappler.com