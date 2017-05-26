The San Beda College Red Lions successfully recovered from an awful first half and never looked back to seal a 2-0 record in the tourney.

MANILA, Philippines – Paint the town Red—for San Beda College, that is.

The Red Lions successfully overcame a slothful first period as they roared past the University of the East Red Warriors to achieve a 68-55 finish in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Premiere Cup, Friday, May 26 at the Flying V Center, San Juan.

San Beda ended the first quarter in an unpleasant note as the defending NCAA champions trailed behind UE, 21-12, but managed to cut the lead by 7 points in the second quarter to stay in the thick of things.

Not wanting to quit, the boys of coach Boyet Fernandez sharpened their fangs as they dumped a furious 17-0 rally over the Red Warriors to close the second period, 38- 28.

Red Lion Javee Mocon finished with a double-double: 10 points and 10 rebounds while slasher Amaud Noah contributed 16 markers and 8 boards for San Beda.

The Mendiola-based 5 grabbed their second win in the tourney while the Red Warriors fell down to their 4th loss against two wins.

The Far Eastern University Tamaraws thwarted the National University Bulldogs in an 88-77 overpowering to continue their winning streak and keep a perfect record of 3-0.

“We still have a lot of things to do,” said FEU head coach Olsen Racela. “But I think we played well today against a UAAP team like NU. The players made good decisions for most parts of the game.”

Tamaraw RJ Ramirez contributed most with 15 points, 5 dishes and two steals while Ron Dennison and Arvin Tolentino pitched in 12 markers apiece.

With the defeat, the Bulldogs slid down to a 3-2 win-loss slate.

Meanwhile, the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals relied on Jerome Garcia to steal a victory away from the College of Saint Benilde Blazers, 78-70.

The Hamadou Laminou-less EAC squad conquered the Blazers behind Garcia’s crucial treys in which he poured out a total of 20 points for the Generals.

“Even without Laminou, his teammates stepped up for him,” said EAC’s head coach Ariel Sison.

Coach Sison says Laminou's absence was due to a knee injury. – Rappler.com