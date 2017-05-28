Robert Bollick scores 27 as San Beda defeats the defending UAAP champions

MANILA, Philippines – The Far Eastern University Tamaraws effortlessly crushed the Mapua University Cardinals, 99-84, in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup on Sunday, May 28 at the Flying V Center, San Juan.

FEU head coach Olsen Racela commended his boys’ performance and was pleased they were able to rely on each other through achieving 25 assists in the entire 40-minute game.

“That’s very impressive. It means they are really looking for each other,” said coach Racela. “We did well last game and we did it again today.”

The Tamaraws started strong and finished stronger as they closed both the first and second quarters with a 10-point lead, 52-42 and 72-62, respectively. The Recto-based squad also limited Mapua’s two-point shooting percentage to only 48%.

“We were focused on our defense and we also need to work on with our offense,” coach Racela said. “We scored but we also gave up a lot. But I’m happy with our offense (today).”

RJ Ramirez provided fuel for FEU’s engine as he contributed 18 points while Arvin Tolentino connected on all 4 of his trey attempts to produce 17 markers, 9 rebounds and a block for the Tamaraws.

The Cardinals suffered their 6th straight loss while the Tamaraws continue to banner their flawless 4-0 record.

Meanwhile, the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers stole the limelight away from the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers in a 61-55 thriller during the preseason tournament.

JRU’s Darius Estrella and Ervin Grospe turned out unexpected heroes for JRU as they unleashed crucial shots when the Heavy Bombers needed it most.

With 57 seconds left in the final period, Estrella dropped a three-pointer to uplift JRU, 58-55.

Grospe knew the Heavy Bombers needed more fire power to secure the win and so he drained another trey with only 19 seconds left to seal the deal for JRU.

“The boys’ energy responded (to what was needed in the game),” said Heavy Bombers head coach Vergel Meneses. “I challenged them during the halftime and I told them I don’t see the energy. Luckily, the boys responded in the right time.”

Grospe led JRU with 18 points, 3 boards and 2 dishes while Teytey Teodoro had 10 markers.

The Heavy Bombers moved to a 5-1 slate and pushed the Growling Tigers to their 4th loss against a win.

In another cagefest, the Adamson University Soaring Falcons nibbled on the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons to eke out a 58-50 triumph.

Adamson also handed over UP's first preseason heartbreak, 3-1 win-loss record.

Robbie Manalang and Sean Manganti spearheaded AdU with 11 apiece as Jerie Pingoy finished with 8 points.

Consequently, the Soaring Falcons have locked in a quarterfinals spot as they clinched 6 wins against one loss.



In game 4, the San Beda College Red Lions escaped the De La Salle University Green Archers behind Robert Bollick's huge 27 points in a heart-stopping 82-80 victory.

Davon Potts, Javee Mocon and Ben Adamos added 11 apiece to help San Beda grab their 3rd consecutive win the tourney while La Salle fell to a 3-2 card. – Rappler.com