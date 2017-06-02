Since San Beda applied for University status, rumors have circulated about a switch in leagues for the Red Lions

Published 5:47 PM, June 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A new den for the Red Lions?

Last year, San Beda College applied to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to officially be granted the University status. Almost a year later, it has already scrapped its identity as a college.

Now, the home of the Red Lions addresses itself as San Beda Manila.

After the Red Lions overcame the De La Salle University Green Archers, 82-80, in the champion vs champion Filoil Preseason Cup clash on Sunday, May 28, the rumors about San Beda transferring from the NCAA to the UAAP took off.

According San Beda’s Prefect of Student Athletes and Chairperson Professor Michael Rubio, San Beda is still waiting for CHED’s confirmation.

“The school at the moment is still waiting for the approval of the university application. In the meantime, San Beda aims to strengthen its various programs to remain competitive in the various sporting competitions it is currently engaged in,” said Prof. Rubio.

San Beda's sports program is not the priority as of now since the institution wants to put more importance in improving its academic standing and attaining the university status first.

“There is nothing official about that at the moment. All our athletic teams aim to do their best in all levels of competitions whether they be NCAA or UAAP schools," said Prof. Rubio.

Mapua University (MU), which is formerly known as Mapua Institute of Technlogy, received its university status grant on Thursday, May 18, after filing in 2010 but it has not released anything about transferring leagues.

Focused on the now

Since the Red Lions' debut in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup, the boys of newly-intsalled head coach Boyet Fernandez cruised from beating one team to another, establishing a 3-0 record while aiming to regain their 2015 preseason tournament title.

And for the past 3 games, San Beda relied on Robert Bolick.

The former Green Archer Bolick contributed when San Beda needed it most—pouring 6 of his 27 points in the last 3 minutes of the final period.

"A win is a win, we're happy to have beaten La Salle," said Bolick who was invited by former San Beda coach Jamike Jarin to play for the red-and-white. "I still love La Salle but I have to move forward."

Bolick was part of the La Salle UAAP Season 76 squad which bagged the championship and felt unlucky when he had to leave the Taft-based 5 back then.

But now, Bolick shared he found a new family in San Beda.

"I'm happy where I am now," Bolick said.

Despite San Beda aiming to become a university, the Red Lions have their eyes locked on aiming to be excellent with their current battles.

"This year it will be NCAA and I think it's quite impossible to move out next year but if in case it works, then I'll be happy. But now, we're just focused with the task in hand: the preseason title," said Bolick. – Rappler.com