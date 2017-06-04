The Red Lions lead by as many as 28 points to secure a 5-0 slate while the Tamaraws get back on their feet to book a quarterfinals ticket in the Filoil preseason tourney

Published 7:50 PM, June 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Manila Red Lions proved they are the real kings of the jungle as they defeated the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 86-59, in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Tournament on Sunday, June 4, at the Flying V Center in San Juan.

The reigning NCAA champs Red Lions chewed on the Growling Tigers all throughout the game as they started strong, rallying a 14-2 run to close the first quarter, 24-10.

San Beda released an all-bench lineup to begin the second period and got ahold of a huge 25-point lead.

UST tried to turn things around with Carlo Escalambre's two-handed slam and a three-pointer from Jeepy Faundo but these still weren't enough as the España-based five closed the first half, 21-44

San Beda, on the other hand, never looked back and even locked a 28-point lead in the last minutes of the final quarter to keep UST winless at the bottom of the cellar while they improved to a 5-0 slate.

Javee Mocon released 9 points while Arnaud Noah had 8 markers. The rest of the 18 players of San Beda contributed a minimum of 2 points each.

Earlier, the Far Eastern University Tamaraws relied on Arvin Tolentino’s double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds as they dismantled the Adamson University Soaring Falcons, 72-53.

The Tamaraws’ win sealed a quarterfinals ticket in the annual preseason tournament.

“I’m still trying to understand college basketball. I can’t understand how we played that bad against UP and then we played this great against Adamson,” said FEU head coach Olsen Racela.

The Tamaraws were stunned by University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in a thrilling 71-68 cagefest last Wednesday, May 31.

Ron Dennison and Prince Orizu grabbed 8 points apiece for FEU while Inigo Alejandro contributed 7 markers and two rebounds.

Soaring Falcon Jerie Pingoy poured out all his 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals as Sean Manganti gave 10 points, 7 boards, and 2 assists.

FEU keeps a 5-1 win-loss record while Adamson experienced its second loss against 6 victories.

In Game 3, the defending champions De La Salle University Green Archers survived and thwarted the University of the East Red Warriors, 77-71.

"We didn't play our game. Good thing, our bench's depth was tested. There were players who didn't play their game but there were others who stepped up that's why we got the win," said the Green Archers' coach, Aldin Ayo.

Andrei Caracut provided fuel for La Salle's engine as he made crucial points to go with Aljun Melecio's three-pointer to suck the life out of the Red Warriors.

Green Archer Justine Baltazar gave 27 points and 3 blocks in 27 minutes while Melecio and Ricci Rivero pitched in 14 and 13 markers, respectively. – Rappler.com