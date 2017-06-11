The defending NCAA champions San Beda remain the only team unbeaten in the Filoil at 6-0

Published 7:40 PM, June 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Manila Red Lions dismantled their NCAA rivals Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights, 75-63, in the Flying V Filoil Preseason tournament on Sunday, June 11 at the Flying V Center, San Juan.

Letran showed power in the first quarter and carried an 11-5 lead then connected two consecutive shots to close the first quarter in their favor, 17-12.

"We are not playing our game," said a disappointed San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez to his squad before the second period started.

The Red Lions were rattled by coach Fernandez's words as they sharpened their claws and fired off a 6-0 blitz to steal the lead from the Knights at the end of the first half, 36-31.

San Beda never looked back and finished strong, holding on to a 15-point advantage after Robert Bolick connected a trey with two minutes remaining in the game.

Bolick chipped in 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Ac Soberano and Amaud Noah added 10 and 9 markers, respectively.

The Red Lions remain the only undefeated team in the tournament with a 6-0 record while the Knights fell to a 1-6 win-loss card.

Earlier, the National University Bulldogs clobbered the hapless College of Saint Benilde Blazers, 104-88, in the preseason league.

The Bulldogs were led by Jjay Alejandro who scored a total of 25 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals while Dave Yu had 12 markers and 4 boards.

The Blazers experienced their 7th heartbreaking loss against a win while NU now has a 4-3 card. – Rappler.com