The Red Lions complete an 8-0 record sweep while Ben Mbala powers La Salle's win with a double-double of 45 points and 17 rebounds

Published 7:08 PM, June 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Manila Red Lions claimed another victim in their unbeaten run through the Flying V Filoil Preseason Cup, defeating Ateneo de Manila University in an 82-67 win, Friday, June 16 at the Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Mendiola-based squad started strong and finished stronger as they dominated all throughout the game, rallying an early 10-3 run in the first quarter and posting a 14-point lead in the second period.

San Beda flawlessly sealed the eliminations round with an 8-0 card while Ateneo suffered their 4th loss in the tournament.

Earlier, De La Salle University Green Archers manhandled the Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 93-77, behind Ben Mbala's impressive double-double of 45 points, 17 rebounds to go with 3 blocks.

After a heartbreaking loss to UAAP rival Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles, the dominant big man Mbala unleashed his inner beast mode and was unstoppable as he dominated the paint and ended with 16 shots made from his 20 attempts in the field.

La Salle sealed the elims with a 5-3 record while Letran bids good bye to the tourney with only a win against 7 losses. – Rappler.com