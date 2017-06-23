The San Beda Red Lions and the De La Salle Green Archers will meet in the Filoil Preseason Cup finals

Published 7:49 PM, June 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Manila Red Lions continued their flawless run as they defeated the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, 80-64, on Friday, June 23, in the Flying V Filoil Preseason Cup at the Flying V Center in San Juan.

After the win, the Red Lions clinched an immaculate win-loss record of 10-0, booking a finals ticket in the annual preseason tournament.

San Beda's Robert Bollick has been consistently helping the Red Lions collect victories and today's game was no exception as he registered 22 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists while Arnaud Noah contributed 16 markers and 6 boards.

"I'm happy we got this far," a contented San Beda head coach Boyet Fernandez. "Credit to the boys."

The Mendiola-based squad managed to keep JRU's star Teytey Teodoro at bay, with Teodoro managing to convert only 4-out-of-13 attempts. He ended the game with 9 markers.

Coach Fernandez, who led the Red Lions in back-to-back NCAA championships in 2013 and 2014, also shared he wanted to empower the squad, so he experimented with the starting lineups to let the boys gain confidence and prove any Lion was capable of stepping up.

"We really wanted to fortify our relations that's why I always tell my boys that we don't have any starting unit," said coach Fernandez who is gunning to help San Beda defend their NCAA title this year.

The Heavy Bombers bid good bye to the league with 6 wins against 4 losses.

Meanwhile, the De La Salle University Green Archers slip past the Lyceum of the Philippines Pirates in a 100-99 thriller.

With 35 seconds remaining, LPU's Reymar Caduyac boosted the Pirates with crucial two-point lead, 99-97, but Green Archer Leonard Santillan saved the day for the Taft-based five as he connected a shot plus a free throw to complete a three-point play for La Salle.

La Salle then forced a turnover with 3 seconds remaining in the game that made all the difference the Green Archers needed in order to secure a finals slot.

San Beda and La Salle will face each other on Sunday, June 25, for the Filoil Preseason Cup finals. – Rappelr.com