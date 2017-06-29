Both teams will face off at the finals of the Kim Lope Asis Mayor's Cup Basketball Invitational 2017

Published 12:26 PM, June 29, 2017

AGUSAN DEL SUR, Philippines – With a buzzer-beater shot from half court that pushed the final scores to 83-82, the University of Sto Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers kept the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers from sweeping the elimination games in the Kim Lope Asis Mayor’s Cup Basketball Invitational 2017 at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium in Bayugan City.

The Green Lancers were leading the game, 82-80, with 1.56 seconds left when Marvin Lee received the ball from his teammate and immediately heaved it from half court just before the buzzer sounded. The ball swished into net, causing the Growling Tigers to jump in jubilation over their narrow victory.

The win was a great boost to the Growling Tigers who trailed the Green Lancers, the reigning CESAFI champions, up to the last seconds of the ballgame after figuring in 4 deadlocks in the first quarter.

The Green Lancers had a chance to close the game in their favor when Tristan Albina earned two gift shots just before Lee's buzzer-beater, but Albina failed to convert both.

The CESAFI champions led the Growling Tigers by as much as 13 points on a trey from Rey Anthony Suerte with 7:23 left in the final canto.

However, Lee answered with a shot from the rainbow on his own which started the Growling Tigers' campaign to get back into the game, until they got as close to just half a shot, 81-80, with just seconds left in the ball game.

Lee topscored for the UST Growling Tigers with Jeepy Faundo adding 16 points.

Reigning CESAFI MVP Suerte led the UV’s losing cause with 26 points while Albina chipped in 16 points.

BOXSCORES:

UST Growling Tigers (83) - Lee 19, Faundo 16, Macasaet 9, Caunan 8, Sta Ana 8, Garcia 7, Akomo 6, Huang 4, De Guzman 2, Lorenzana 2.

UV Green Lancers (82) - Suerte 26, Albina 16, Napao 8, Soliva 8, Testa 6, Gahi 5, Sackor 5, Delator 4, Maestre 2, Hassan 2.

Other games

With 3 wins and one loss in the elimination round, the Green Lancers will advance to the championship and will face the same opponent, the UST Growling Tigers, for the title.

Thus, the game was a preview of the championship happening Thursday afternoon, June 29, right after the fight for third place between NCAA’s Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) Generals and Cagayan de Oro’s Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan Crusaders.

Earlier, UV thrashed fellow CESAFI team, USPF, 110-89, while UST also annihilated Xavier, 92-56.

EAC also posted its first win in the tournament against USPF, 108-95.

The last of the elimination games will be played Thursday morning, June 29, while the fight for third place will happen later at 2 pm to be followed by the championship.

The Growling Tigers still have one game against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, also of the CESAFI, but are already assured of finishing at the top of the eliminations even if they lose this game.

The USPF Panthers will most likely end the tournament in 5th place despite having still one game left, as the Panthers have lost to both the EAC Generals and the Xavier Crusaders.

Thus, despite still having one game against each other and regardless of the result, the EAC Generals and the Xavier Crusaders will contest the third place. Both teams currently have 1 win and 2 losses. – Rappler.com