The UV Green Lancers beat the UST Growling Tigers by a point to win the Kim Lope Asis Mayor’s Cup Basketball Invitational title

Published 2:53 PM, June 30, 2017

AGUSAN DEL SUR, Philippines – After two consecutive runner-up finishes in the last two years, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers finally clinched this year's Kim Lope Asis Mayor’s Cup Basketball Invitational title with a 90-89 win against the University of Sto Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium in Bayugan City.

During the championship game on Thursday, June 29, the Growling Tigers enjoyed a 9-point lead, 85-76, with 5 minutes left in the 4th quarter, but Jerome Napao sank his gift shots which started the rally of the Green Lancers.

CESAFI MVP Rey Anthony Suerte then added 3 straight points which cut the Growling Tigers lead to just a point, 86-87, just as the last two-minute buzzer sounded.

The Green Lancers were then able to tie the game at 87-all then took a one-point lead when Bassieru Sackor converted the free throws he was awarded when he was fouled by Christian Garcia.

Despite having problems with his shooting, Suerte came through for the Green Lancers in the crucial final minutes as he stretched UV’s lead to 3 points with 1:03 left in the game.

With a little more than 12 seconds left, Jordan Sta Ana closed the gap to just half a shot, 89-90. He even had the chance to tie the game when he was given a bonus shot after he was fouled by Tristan Albina, but he missed the shot and lost the chance to tie the game and force an overtime.

That wasn’t the only chance that the Growling Tigers lost as they had ball possession with only 10 seconds left after Suerte tapped the ball out but Sta Ana again missed the shot.

The Growling Tigers had a chance to end the game in their favor when Joko Macasaet got the rebound, but he also missed his shot as the endgame buzzer sounded, sending the UV Green Lancers jumping for joy.

Napao topscored for the Green Lancers with 16 points; Albina and Sackor added 14 apiece.

New members Gileant Delator and Melvin Botuhan, who seemed to have no problem fitting in with the Green Lancers, were big factors in UV’s win by chipping in 10 and 8 points, respectively.

Sta Ana led the UST Growling Tigers with 18 points, Lee and Leon Lorenzana contributed 13 points each, while Macasaet finished with 12 points.

The UV Green Lancers pocketed the P200,000 cash prize for the champion team while the UST Growling Tigers went home P150,000 richer.

The Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) Generals placed third after a 109-78 thrashing of the Xavier University Crusaders.

The EAC Generals received P100,000 while the Xavier University Crusaders got P75,000.

Fifth placer University of the Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers did not go home empty-handed and received P50,000.

BOXSCORES:

CHAMPIONSHIP

UV Green Lancers (90) - Napao 16, Albina 14, Sackor 14, Delator 10, Gahi 10, Suerte 9, Botuhan 8, Balabag 4, Soliva 2.

UST Growling Tigers (89) - Sta. Ana 18, Lee 13, Lorenzana 13, Macasaet 12, Akomo 10, Faundo 7, Caunan 4, Huang 3, Garcia 3, Soriano 3, Valin 3.

FIGHT FOR THIRD

EAC Generals (109) - Munsayac 24, Guzman 16, Garcia 13, Onwubere 12, Bugarin 9, Tampoc 8, Diego 7, Mendoza 7, Mendoza 7, Gonzales 2, Neri 2.

Xavier Crusaders (78) - Manatad 19, Piatti 15, Aquino 14, Labares 10, Jadap 6, Paquit 6, Gamos 4, Manosa 4, Tindoy 2.

