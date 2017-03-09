The Arellano Chiefs Squad garners a total of 218 points to stun the 9-time champion Perps Squad

MANILA, Philippines － The Arellano University Chiefs Squad wowed the crowd with a nearly flawless cheerdance execution as they regained the NCAA Season 92 Cheerleading Competition title on Thursday, March 9 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Chiefs Squad, who took home their second ever cheerleading championship, impressed the spectators with their near perfect run and stunts as they garnered a total of 218 points, according to a league press release.



Nine-time titlist University of Perpetual Help failed to add another trophy this year as the Perps Squad came in as runners-up with 199.5 points.

“We did something that we've never done before and we executed it well, execution was really key," said Arellano coach Lucky San Juan after winning the title.

"I told them to show no hesitation and just think of executing our routines and we did just that."

Mapua claimed the cheerleading bronze after listing 191 points, while San Beda and Emilio Aguinaldo College settled for fourth and fifth place with 175 and 164.5 points respectively.

With the victory, Arellano, which avenged their two-point loss in the same sport back in Season 91, now rises as the second multi-titled team in cheerleading next to perennial champs Perpetual. －Rappler.com