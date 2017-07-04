NCAA Season 93, hosted by San Sebastian College-Recoletos, kicks off on Saturday, July 8

Published 9:05 PM, July 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It's time once again for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men's basketball tournament.

Hosted by San Sebastian College-Recoletos, NCAA Season 93 will kick off on Saturday, July 8, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The men's basketball tournament will begin with a showdown between the hosts SSC-R Golden Stags and the reigning champions San Beda Manila Red Lions at 2 pm.

This will be followed by a 4 pm game between the Mapua University Cardinals and the Arellano University Chiefs.

The Red Lions, who also clinched the Flying V Filoil Preseason Cup trophy in June, are gunning for back-to-back NCAA titles behind new coach Boyet Fernandez.

Here is the schedule of men's basketball games for the first round of NCAA Season 93:

– Rappler.com