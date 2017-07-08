The reigning NCAA champs steal a win away from the host school

Published 5:03 PM, July 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - San Beda Manila Red Lions showed they are still the kings of the jungle after clobbering the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags, 76-67, on Saturday, July 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After struggling to find rhythm and consistency, the Red Lions rallied a crucial 9-0 run which included David Potts’ three-pointer with less than 5 minutes left in the game.

Potts, who suffered a scoreless first half, broke his silence and uplifted San Beda’s lead to a 10-point lead that the Golden Stags weren’t able to overcome.

Host school San Sebastian put on a show in the 3rd quarter as Regile Ilagan fired a killer three-pointer followed by Alfren Gayosa’s left-handed layup that put San Sebastian ahead, 51-50. Allyn Bulanadi and Michael Are also contributed back-to-back points to allow the Stags successfully steal a quarter away from San Beda.

Despite San Sebastian's efforts, it was the only time the Golden Stags were able to put up a serious fight in the entire match.

Robert Bolick exploded early as he connected two treys to put the Mendiola-based squad ahead at the end of the first quarter, 20-14, while San Sebastian's newly-appointed coach Egay Macaraya received a technical foul for using profane language.

The Golden Stags managed to steal the lead away from the defending NCAA champs with Allyn Bulanadi's freebie, 24-25, but the Red Lions still stayed on top to end the second period with a two-point advantage.

San Beda also committed 15 turnovers compared to San Sebastian's 7 errors at halftime.

Javee Mocon topscored for the red and white with a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds while Robert Bolick contributed 15 markers by connecting on 3 of 5 three-point attempts. – Rappler.com