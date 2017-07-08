IN PHOTOS: NCAA Season 93 Opening Ceremonies
Check out highlights of the NCAA Season 93 Opening Ceremonies
Published 3:54 PM, July 08, 2017
Updated 3:54 PM, July 08, 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93, hosted by San Sebastian College-Recoletos, tipped off with a grand celebration highlighting this year's theme, "Reignite: Braver, Bolder, Stronger," on Satruday, July 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Golden Stag Ryan Costelo held the torch and led the Oath of Sportsmanship while the league also highlighted alumni from 10 teams competing in the NCAA.
Muses also bannered their school pride as they led the traditional parade of players.
BANG. Drummers set a festive atmosphere before the games begin. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
MOVE. Dancers perform to set the mood in the Mall of Asia Arena. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
TORCH BEARER. Ryan Costelo holds the torch before the 10 participating teams in the tournament. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
3D. The opening ceremonies featured a 3D screen in the middle of the court. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
TOGETHER. Fr. Nemesio D. Tolentin emphasizes the importance of having all schools united together instead of highlighting just one. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
ALL OUT. A special dance number gives energy and hype to the crowd. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
SPECIAL NUMBER. Singer Morisette Amon serenades the attendees of the NCAA Season 93 Opening Ceremonies. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
