Check out highlights of the NCAA Season 93 Opening Ceremonies

Published 3:54 PM, July 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93, hosted by San Sebastian College-Recoletos, tipped off with a grand celebration highlighting this year's theme, "Reignite: Braver, Bolder, Stronger," on Satruday, July 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Golden Stag Ryan Costelo held the torch and led the Oath of Sportsmanship while the league also highlighted alumni from 10 teams competing in the NCAA.

Muses also bannered their school pride as they led the traditional parade of players.

