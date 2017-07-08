Kent Salado contributed 24 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists to help the Chiefs clinch their first win in Season 93

Published 7:44 PM, July 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – No Jio Jalalon, no problem.

The Arellano University Chiefs showcased their dominance late in the game to secure a 91-82 victory against the Mapua University Cardinals in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 on Saturday, July 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Chiefs' desire for victory proved greater after they performed well in the final minutes of the game while the Cardinals suffered a 7-minute scoring drought, sealing the deal for Arellano.

Arellano's Kent Salado took over as he led the Chiefs with 24 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists against the Allwell Oraeme-less Mapua squad.

Michael Canete also contributed with 17 markers and 12 boards. – Rappler.com