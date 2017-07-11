Perpetual Help plays with maroon jerseys on, but Benilde argues the Altas should have worn their white uniform

Published 4:42 PM, July 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas survived the College of Saint Benilde Blazers, 69-65, in the NCAA Season 93 men's basketball tournament on Tuesday, July 11, at the San Juan Arena.

Prince Eze saved the day for Perpetual, putting the Altas ahead 66-65 with just 48 seconds left, then shooting another two to give his team a 3-point advantage.

Gab Dagangon contributed a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, while GJ Ylagan and Jonathan Yuhico each added 12 markers.

But the Altas' win wasn't without controversy, as the Blazers put the game in protest, claiming Perpetual Help wore the wrong uniform.

Supposedly, the Altas should have worn their white uniform – being the light team in the game – but they played with their maroon jerseys on.

The referees slapped a technical foul on Perpetual Help, giving the Blazers' Matthew Johnson a free throw to start the game.

Tip-off was also delayed for around 40 minutes before NCAA management decided the game should push through. The Blazers' protest, however, is still being reviewed. – Rappler.com