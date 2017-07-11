Andoy Estrella is too much for the Knights to handle as he scored a total of 12 points in the 4th period

Published 8:08 PM, July 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – With 18.4 seconds on the clock, a deadlock of 75-all prevailed.

But it didn't last long as Andoy Estrella's step back three-pointer silenced the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights to give the Mapua University Cardinals a pulsating 78-75 win in the NCAA Season 93 on Tuesday, July 11 at San Juan Arena.

Rey Nambatac tried to force overtime with a shot beyond the arc but it didn't connect.

Estrella – whose game-winner was his first and only 3-pointer in the match – shone bright in the Battle of Intramuros as he scored a total of 12 points while the entire Letran bench had 14 markers in the 4th period.

It had been a close game all throughtout as Letran held a 5-point lead at halftime, 61-56, but Mapua's defense was too much for the Knights to handle.

Meanwhile, the Lyceum of the Philippines Pirates drowned the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers to complete a strong 96-75 finish in Game 2 of the triple-header.

The Pirates made it look easy as it dropped the anchor early on the Heavy Bombers as Lyceum ended the first quarter with a 9-point lead, 27-18.

The boys of coach Topex Robinson impressively scored 53 points in the second half to seal the deal for Lyceum.

Jaymar Perez boosted the Pirates' offense and led the scoreboard with 22 points and 10 rebounds while Mike Nzeusseu and Jesper Ayaay finished with 13 and 11, respectively.

Bombers' Tey Teodoro made just 2-of-9 attempts from three-point range and 5-of-13 from the field.

Jed Mendoza pitched in 18 markers Teodoro scored a total of 13 points in defeat. – Rappler.com