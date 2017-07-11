The Junior division game is also forfeited

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas' (UPHSD) win over the College of Saint Benilde Blazers (CSB) on Tuesday, July 11 was forfeited over a uniform issue.

The Altas – who supposedly should have worn white since they were the light team in the game – brought the wrong set of uniform and played with their maroon jerseys on.

In the Junior's division, CSB defeated UPHSD, 64-60, but the game was also forfeited because the junior Altas were also wearing dark jerseys.

In a statement, the NCAA Mancom said an athlete who does not wear the appropriate uniform is not allowed to participate in a scheduled game.

JUST IN: The NCAA Mancom says that Perpetual Help forfeits its Jr. and Sr. games against CSB due to uniform violations | @paodelrosario pic.twitter.com/IhMwTUyaUI — Sports Desk (@sportsdeskph) July 11, 2017

The Atlas survived the Blazers in a 69-65 outing after Prince Eze performed well for the Altas.

Tip-off was delayed for around 40 minutes before the NCAA management decided to push through with the game. The referees slapped a technical foul on the Atlas, giving the Blazers' Matthew Johnson a free throw to start the game.

After the game, the Blazers protested the use of the wrong uniform.