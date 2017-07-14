Hamadou Laminou ends with a double-double of with 21 points, 13 rebounds to give the General their first win

Published 5:23 PM, July 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals crushed the College of Saint Benilde Blazers, 74-64, in the NCAA Season 93 on Friday, July 14 at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Generals carried the lead all-game long as they finished the first half with a 43-21 advantage and managed to keep the momentum consistent to dominate until the end.

Hamadou Laminou topscored with a double-double of 21 points, 13 rebounds and 7 blocks to put EAC in a good place for their debut in the tourney.



CSB still owns a 1-1 record after clinching the win in the Perps' forfeiture.

In the first game of the day, the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers dropped a heartbreaking loss to the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas, 68-54, behind Tey Teodoro’s 4th quarter charge.

Teodoro contributed when his team needed him the most as he scored 8 points in the final period to help the Bombers own a 10-point lead in the game.

The sharpshooter Teodoro ended with 26 points as he spearheaded JRU to clinch an even 1-1 win-loss record.

Perpetual remains winless with a 0-2 card after their victory over Benilde was forfeited due to a uniform gaffe. – Rappler.com