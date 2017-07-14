The Pirates move to 2-0 after taming the Red Lions

Published 7:43 PM, July 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum of the Philippines Pirates pulled off a win against the reigning NCAA champs, shocking the San Beda Manila Red Lions, 96-91, on Friday, June 14 at the Flying V Center.

The Red Lions let go of an 83-79 advantage at the end of the 3rd quarter as former Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagle CJ Perez tied the ballgame at 83-all when he sank two free throws with 5 minutes remaining in the match.

Mike Nzeusseu's three-pointer uplifted the team to a two-point lead followed by the Pirates' joint efforts to produce a 4-0 blitz and seal the deal for the Intramuros-based team with one minute remaining on the clock.

Nzeusseu had 18 points and 13 rebounds while Jaycee Marcelino contributed 14 markers.

The Pirates moved their unbeaten record in the NCAA Season 93 to 2-0. – Rappler.com