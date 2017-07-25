The Pirates maintain a flawless 4-0 record in the NCAA Season 93

Published 4:21 PM, July 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates drowned the Arellano University Chiefs by 34 points to clinch a 99-65 win in the NCAA Season 93 on Tuesday, July 25, at the Flying V Center.

The Pirates choked the Chiefs but Arellano fought back to trim the lead by 3 markers, 27-24, in the second quarter. However, Arellano successfully kept their opponents from gaining an offensive edge as they took in consecutive shots to close the first half, 40-30.

Lyceum sizzled and continued to cruise in the 3rd period and buried a 20-point lead against Arellano.

The Intramuros-based 5 then rallied a strong 16-5 run in the 4th quarter that took the life away from Arellano.

JC Marcelino contributed 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists to lead LPU to a flawless 4-0 record, while AU ended with 2-2.

Meanwhile, the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals sent the Mapua University Cardinals to their second straight heartbreak after surviving a 77-72 outing in Game 1 today’s triple-header.

While the Generals held on to a one-point lead, Sidney Onwubere and Raymond Pascua acted when they were needed the most and hit crucial three-pointers to put their squad ahead, 73-69, with 27 seconds remaining in the game.

Onwubere spearheaded the Generals with 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks on 8-for-18 shooting while Jesse Bautista added power with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.

EAC now has a 2-2 record while MU fell to a 1-3 card. – Rappler.com