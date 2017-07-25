The Red Lions overcome a 10-point deficit in the second quarter to win against the Knights

Published 6:40 PM, July 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Manila Red Lions' Robert Bolick and AC Soberano made it rain threes to secure the victory from rivals Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights, 81-74, in NCAA Season 93 on Tuesday, July 25, at the Flying V Center.

Bolick chipped in 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists while Soberano had 16 points and made 4 out of 10 triples.

Sharpshooter Jerrick Balanza sank a much-needed triple to go with a steal and a layup to make it a one-point game, 62-61, but Soberano quickly answered with a 3-pointer of his own in the last quarter.

With 3 minutes left, Bolick's trey widened San Beda's lead to 7 points which was enough to seal the deal for the Mendiola-based squad.

Both teams pulled off impressive performances but the Red Lions proved they wanted the win more.

San Beda's offense was all pumped up as Letran trailed right from the get-go, but managed to even things up to close the first quarter with a 15-all deadlock.

The Knights took over the wheel with Balanza's go-ahead basket in the second quarter and led by as much as 10 points. But triples by Davon Potts and Arnaud Noah trimmed Letran's lead to 34-27 at halftime.

The Red Lions recovered from their offensive slump and sharpened their claws as Soberano released 3 killer treys while Jayvee Mocon contributed 8 points to close the 3rd period in favor of San Beda, 55-50.

Mocon finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Balanza pitched in 20 points while Bong Quinto had 19 for Letran. – Rappler.com